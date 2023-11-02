Odds heavily favor Michael Jordan to be the best man at the Marcus Jordan-Larsa Pippen wedding in the neat future.

Believe it or not, 32-year-old Marcus Jordan and 49-year-old Larsa Pippen are getting married. They've faced non-stop criticism for their relationship considering Larsa watched Marcus, the son of Michael Jordan, grow up in the 90s while with Scottie Pippen.

Well on Tuesday during an appearance on Pablo Torre's podcast, the younger Jordan revealed that a wedding is “in the works” with Larsa. Odds have also been released on MJ being the best man and they heavily favor that happening. Via SportsBetting.ag:

Yes: -200

No: +150

Michael Jordan made it very clear early in their relationship that he wasn't a fan of Marcus dating his former teammate's ex-wife. I mean, you can't really blame him. It's a bit weird.

But, Marcus recently revealed that the Bulls legend is supportive of whatever makes his son happy:

“The main thing from my dad was, ‘you’re a grown adult,'” Marcus Jordan said on Pablo Torres Finds Out. “Ultimately as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now,” via Sports Illustrated.

The reason this relationship is even more controversial is due to the beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The latter was very critical of how MJ became the focal point of “The Last Dance” and went right at Jordan's neck numerous times since the documentary was released.

It's unlikely Scottie will be at the wedding but MJ surely will be. And if Marcus does in fact ask his dad to be the best man, he'll do it because, after all, he just wants to see his son smile.