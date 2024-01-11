Luckily, she seems to be on the mends after the operation.

Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, underwent surgery for brain cancer.

The host and his daughter revealed her condition in an emotional Good Morning America interview on Thursday, Page Six reports.

Michael Strahan's daughter reveals cancer diganosis

It was in October that doctors told Isabella that she had a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma. The 19-year-old said this was during her freshman year of college, about a month after getting headaches.

“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter,” Michael Strahan told Robin Roberts in the interview. “I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

Isabella said, “I didn't notice anything was off till probably like Oct 1. That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight.”

Initially, she thought maybe it was vertigo or something else.

“I woke up, probably at, like, 1 PM. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family.”

Considering the issues didn't go away, Michael wanted her to seek out treatment.

“That was when we decided, ‘You need to really go get a thorough checkup,” the GMA host said. “And thank goodness for the doctor. I feel like this doctor saved her life because she was thorough enough to say, ‘Let's do the full checkup.'”

She underwent emergency surgery on October 27th, the day before her 19th birthday. Afterward, she had a month of rehabilitation and radiation treatment.

As for now, she's looking forward to the future.

“I'm looking forward to getting back to college and moving back to California and just starting my school experience over. Not over, but just restarting, being back into a routine and something that's enjoyable,” she said.

We're wishing Michael Strahan and Isabella the best.