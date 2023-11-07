ABC addressed the absence of its popular morning show host Michael Strahan from its flagship Good Morning America program.

ABC revealed that Michael Strahan will continue to be absent from his hosting position on Good Morning America this week. He hasn't appeared on the show since late last month and an ABC spokesperson issued a statement to People elaborating on the absence.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Strahan last appeared on air at Good Morning America on October 26. Filling in for him on the program have been Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and World News Tonight’s Linsey Davis.

Strahan, the former New York Giants Super Bowl champion and seven-time NFL Pro-Bowl defensive end, went into broadcasting after his retirement. He joined Good Morning America after leaving his co-host position on Live With Kelly and Michael.

Strahan also continues to be an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, but he has also been absent from this role for the past two weeks.

Fox Sports also addressed Strahan's absence on Sunday, when commentator Curt Menefee noted that Strahan was not on the show because he is “dealing with a personal family matter.”

The last time Strahan posted on social media was October 25, when he promoted his game show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

The specifics of the family matter Strahan is dealing with are unknown. Strahan has four grown children, two from his first marriage and two from his second. Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins; Strahan and Hutchins were married from 1992-1996. With his second wife, Jean Muggli, whom he was married to from 1999-2006, he shares 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia.

Thoughts are with Michael Strahan and his family at this time. He has been a long-time fan favorite for his play on the field as well as his work on camera as a TV personality.