Michael Vick and Norfolk State are already making inroads in the state of Virginia in recruiting, as linebacker I’ziah Emery is set to announce his recruitment to the Spartans this weekend per a report by the Virginian-Pilot.

Emery is a standout linebacker for the Warwick High School Raiders, earning two first-team All-Tidewater selections. In a quote obtained by the Virginian-Pilot, Emery said that he committed to Norfolk State because of Vick being the coach.

“Michael Vick coming to Norfolk State definitely affected my decision,” Emery said. “I like that he’s from Warwick and that he’s giving me the opportunity to play college football.”

Before Vick’s arrival at Norfolk State, Emery had been considering Temple and Georgetown as his top college choices. However, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior couldn’t resist the chance to play under the guidance of one of Warwick’s most celebrated alumni.

Emery has been instrumental in Warwick High’s historic three-year run, during which the Raiders posted a 33-6 record, including a trip to the 2022 Class 4 state semifinals. The Raiders’ defense, led by Emery, gave up just eight points during the 2023 regular season. Emery’s performance — 111 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries, 3½ sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns — earned him Class 5 all-state first-team honors for the second consecutive year.

Vick's remarkable legacy at Warrick High School is undeniable, earning the Norfolk State coach a place in the National High School Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Over three seasons as a starting quarterback, he threw for an impressive 4,846 yards and 43 touchdowns while adding 1,048 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

His standout play as a Raider led to his recruitment by Virginia Tech. After redshirting his freshman year, he emerged as one of college football’s brightest stars in 1999. Vick took the Hokies to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship. Drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Vick revolutionized the quarterback position in the NFL with his dual-threat capabilities before retiring in 2017.

His standout play for Warrick High School now leads to his new journey as Spartans head coach, as it gives players in the area even more of an incentive to stay in the area and play for him.