It's only been a few weeks since Michael Vick was hired as Norfolk State's next football coach but he's hit the ground running in recruitment and building out his coaching staff. The former Atlanta Falcons star has landed former NFL lineman Elton Brown as his offensive line coach and run game, per an announcement by Brown on his Instagram account.

Brown, like Vick, is a Virginia native born in Hampton, Virginia. He played football at the University of Virginia from 2001-2004 under head coach Al Groh.

During his time at Virginia, he achieved several notable honors. He was named a Consensus All-American in 2004 and earned First-team All-ACC recognition the same year. In 2003, he was named Second-team All-ACC. He also received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in both 2003 and 2004. In 2011, his Virginia Cavaliers Jersey No. 61 was retired.

He eventually went on to be drafted with the 111th pick in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played with the team from 2005-2008, starting in fourteen of the thirty-four games he played for the team. Following the conclusion of his NFL career, he played in the UFL for the New York Sentinels in 2009.

Vick's hire of Brown isn't the only move that he's made since being hired as head coach of the Spartans. On Sunday, former Kennesaw State quarterback James Woods III announced that he had transferred to Norfolk State. Woods is presumptively in the running to be Vick's QB1 in his first season leading Norfolk State.

Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, Woods was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state after an incredible 2021-2022 season, racking up 3,071 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 2,123 rushing yards, and 35 rushing touchdowns. He previously played at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, where playing time was limited. Now with the Spartans, Woods aims to showcase his dual-threat abilities, excelling both as a passer and a playmaker on the ground, drawing inspiration from his new coach, Michael Vick.