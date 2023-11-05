Following Michigan's win over Purdue, Jim Harbaugh (predictably) took part in a brief and icy handshake with Ryan Walters

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is certainly no stranger to awkward post-game handshakes — so much so that when Harbaugh was asked after the game about his icy handshake with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, Harbaugh remarked it was a “typical postgame handshake.” Yeah, that sounds about right.

Whether it was following a blowout win over 9th-ranked USC during his time as the Stanford head coach, or in the aftermath of a nail-biter victory over the Detroit Lions while he was coaching the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh just has a way of rubbing his counterparts the wrong way. With that said, we didn't need the help of Connor Stalions to see this postgame interaction coming from a mile away.

Harbaugh calling this a "typical postgame handshake" for him is the most normal thing I've heard out of Michigan in weeks https://t.co/nxftO9fxqO — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 5, 2023

Some additional context might be beneficial here: earlier this week on a Thursday evening radio show appearance, Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters didn't hold back when discussing the Michigan Wolverines, and given everything that's going on in Ann Arbor, can you really blame him?

“It's unfortunate. What's crazy is they aren't allegations. It happened. There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games.” (h/t Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports)

As someone with no horse in the metaphorical race, I find all of this absolutely riveting, and with high-profile matchups with Penn State and Ohio State still on the schedule for Michigan, I cannot wait to see how the postgame handshakes with James Franklin and Ryan Day play out… that is, if Jim Harbaugh remains on the Michigan sideline.