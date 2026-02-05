Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was selected to his fourth-consecutive All-Star Game, with coaches recognizing his body of work this season after he missed out on a starting spot in the stacked Western Conference. But it looks as though Edwards will be missing out on the festivities at the end of the day.

While Edwards is not going through any major injury, the Timberwolves star admitted after their hard-fought 128-126 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday that he is dealing with some wear and tear and that he may just choose to sit out the All-Star Game.

“I’m pretty banged up. I might not be playing. I hope it’s competitive,” Edwards said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Edwards has indeed been racking up heavy minutes over his past few games. He's played an average of 37.5 minutes over his past 10 games, including 38 on Wednesday against the Raptors.

Considering how the All-Star Game has trended in the way of competitiveness over the past few seasons, the game has become increasingly more meaningless to players than ever. And it might be the smart move for both Edwards and the Timberwolves to simply not run the risk of injury in what many believe is a pointless exhibition contest anyway at the end of the day.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to sit out All-Star Game?

With Edwards looking likely to sit out the All-Star Game on the 15th, at least one more spot is going to open up for the All-Star Game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be on track to miss the festivities as well, opening up another roster spot.

The NBA has their work cut out for them to bring back the mystique of the All-Star Game. They have to make it feel more important than it has in recent years to incentivize players such as the Timberwolves star to suit up so that the league can truly highlight the best of the best.