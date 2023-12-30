Jim Harbaugh made some interesting comments on how Jesus would be as a football player ahead of Michigan's game against Alabama.

Jim Harbaugh addressed the media today ahead of Michigan football's College Football Playoff semifinal game on Monday against Alabama, and somehow the topic of religion came up, which led to Harbaugh talking about what Jesus would have been like as a football recruit.

“I have a feeling that if Jesus were to come back now in this era, I suppose that many of the biblical analogies he'd use would be about sports as well as agriculture, maybe a combination of the two,” Jim Harbaugh said, via Brett McMurphy of Action Network. “Solomon would have been a great coach, too. I have that feeling. Jesus would have been a five-star. He would have been a five-star player, no doubt about it. He would have been a Hall of Fame coach.”

That is certainly an interesting alternate reality. Maybe Harbaugh's comments will get Jesus on Michigan football's side on Monday against Alabama.

Regardless, Harbaugh is trying to win his first College Football Playoff game in his tenure as Michigan football head coach. It will not be an easy task, as Alabama football has come on strong this season after a bit of a rocky start that included a loss to Texas football, which is also in the playoff, facing Washington.

Michigan has been in the College Football Playoff the last two years, but has not been able to take a victory. After getting over the Ohio State hurdle a few years ago, the program is aiming to become the national champion. The next step is on Monday against Alabama.