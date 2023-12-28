What an experience that will be for Michigan football recruits.

A total of eight Michigan football recruits are joining the Wolverines in the team's trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, which is also one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games (h/t Aaron McMann of MassLive Michigan).

“Ten players who signed with the Wolverines last Wednesday, Dec. 20, as part of the 2024 recruiting class have enrolled at Michigan and joined the team for practice ahead of its College Football Playoff run. Of those 10 players, eight of them have joined Michigan on the trip out west for Monday’s Rose Bowl against Alabama (5 p.m. ET, ESPN).”

Michigan football will have a tough assignment on Monday, as the Wolverines will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide of Nick Saban. Although the Wolverines are seeded higher at No. 1 than No. 4 Alabama, the Crimson Tide can never be taken lightly, especially with Saban as their head coach.

Michigan football ready to go vs. Alabama

Watching two national powerhouses go at it in a high-stakes matchup should give the Wolverines recruits a clear idea of what it takes to be successful in college. Jim Harbaugh likely is hoping that the trip to the Rose Bowl for many of Michigan football's newest recruits will be a beneficial experience for all of them, as he will be counting on those players to deliver for the team soon.

Michigan will come into the showdown versus the Crimson Tide with an undefeated record of 26-0. The Wolverines feel that this is their time to finally bring a national title back to Ann Arbor.