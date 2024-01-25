Will Bill Belichick or Tom Brady become the next head coach of the Wolverines?

The Michigan football program lost the services of highly regarded head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. Harbaugh left the Wolverines to join the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the program is looking for a new leader, and the odds of Bill Belichick or Tom Brady taking over are intriguing.

There is a slim but possible chance the NFL legends could lead the Michigan football team in 2024

Bill Belichick is fresh off a legendary stint with the New England Patriots. Belichick led New England to nine Super Bowls in 23 seasons before parting ways with the franchise. He is being considered for the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is not far removed from his NFL retirement. The legendary quarterback won six Super Bowls with Belichick in New England. He grabbed his final professional championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady played college football for Michigan, so it would make sense if he decided to run for the head coaching job. Belichick, on the other hand, likely wants to have as many options as possible for his next gig. Thus, the odds for the legends to nab the Wolverines' vacancy are as follows:

Bill Belichick is listed at +2000 while Tom Brady comes in at +25000, per BetOnline.

College football bettors can get a big return if they bet on one of these two taking Michigan's head coaching job. However, other candidates are safer bets. For example, Sherron Moore's odds are listed at -700 while Brian Kelly's are at +700.

All in all, as the Wolverines go deeper into the offseason, it will be interesting to see who they make their next program leader as Jim Harbaugh departs for the Chargers.