Michigan earns 3rd straight victory over Ohio State, but running back Blake Corum cites Kobe Bryant and says there's more work ahead

Michigan has made it 3 straight wins over Ohio State, emerging from their annual confrontation against their archrivals with a 30-24 victory. The formula was a familiar one for the victor in the series. Gain an edge on your opponent in the ground game and win the turnover battle. Running back Blake Corum was the primary reason the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) won the rushing battle as he gained 88 yards on 22 carries and scored 2 rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum on if this is his biggest win at Michigan: “100%.” Adds: “Like Kobe Bryant said, the job’s not finished.” pic.twitter.com/6G8Dw5E2Ib — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 25, 2023

The Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) battled hard in the game and were in a position to potentially win the game on their last possession. However, quarterback Kent McCord was under significant pressure and his pass in the final 30 seconds was intercepted by Rod Moore at the 21-yard line.

Corum said the win was “100 percent” the biggest he had been involved in during his career at Michigan. But now that Michigan has beaten its top rival, it has qualified for the Big Ten title game Dec. 2 against Iowa (10-2, 7-2)in Indianapolis. If the Wolverines can win that game, they are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Blake Corum said that while the victory against Ohio State was a tremendous achievement, there was more work to do. He cited the words of a legendary Hall of Fame basketball player. “Like Kobe Bryant said, the job’s not finished.”

Michigan outgained Ohio State 156-107 on the ground. Additionally, McCord threw 2 interceptions in the game while Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did not throw any. Neither team lost a fumble in the game.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was not on the sidelines as he was serving the 3rd and final game of a 3-game suspension. He will return to coach Michigan in the Big Ten title game.