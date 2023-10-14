The Michigan football team improved to 7-0 on the season on Saturday with a blowout win against Indiana football. In Big Ten play, the Wolverines have been completely dominant as their closest game was a 31-7 win over Rutgers. In the past three weeks, Michigan has won 45-7, 52-10 and 52-7. This team is elite in the run game, they are elite in the passing game and they are elite on defense. The Wolverines are firing on all cylinders right now as they head into a big rivalry game next week against Michigan State.

One of the most important things within the Michigan football program is tradition. This is one the most storied programs in all of college football, and they have been doing many things the same for a very long time. One tradition that the Wolverines have is singing “The Victors”, which is the Michigan fight song, after every win. This team still does that, but according to quarterback JJ McCarthy, the Wolverines have another tradition for after wins.

“Tradition, tradition, you know what it is? We just sing the victors, give each other a high five and — actually, Coach Harbaugh added A Jolly Good Fellow,” JJ McCarthy said after Saturday's win, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “So whatever player has a great game, he starts, ‘He’s a jolly good fellow,’ and just sings that all the way through. So a little add-on to it which is great.”

It doesn't get more Jim Harbaugh than that, folks. This Michigan football team has had a lot of jolly good fellows this year as they are riddled with talent, but on Saturday, wide receiver Semaj Morgan and linebacker Michael Barrett were the top performers, according to McCarthy.

Michigan is back in action next weekend on the road against the Spartans in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.