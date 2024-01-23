Jim Harbaugh looks like he's close to coaching in the NFL again.

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting closer and closer to hiring Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach.

Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that LA is in “striking distance” of securing Harbaugh's signature, with the legendary HC in Southern California for another meeting:

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus and @nflnetwork: The #Chargers and Jim Harbaugh are now in striking distance of getting a deal done as Harbaugh is in LA today for another meeting with the team. pic.twitter.com/YJhNzRzOcP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 23, 2024

The rumors have been swirling and now they're nearly a reality. This will be Harbaugh's second meeting with the Chargers. The 60-year-old just led Michigan to a national title despite the sign-stealing scandal towards the end of the regular season. The Wolverines didn't lose a game all season and ever since they beat Washington in the CFP Final, all the talk has been about Harbaugh and the NFL.

The Chargers clearly need a spark after going 5-9 this past season, which led to the firing of Brandon Staley. A lot more is expected out of this organization but they haven't lived up to the hype, even with an elite quarterback like Justin Herbert under center.

Harbaugh himself played QB for 14 years in the NFL and spent two seasons with the Chargers when they were in San Diego. He's a proven winner as a head coach in this league, enjoying an impressive stint with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 before heading to Ann Arbor where he's also had tons of success, capped off by the national title.

The Chargers have reportedly interviewed 15 candidates for this job but Harbaugh is the first one to have a second interview. Harbaugh is also interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons, who are pursuing Bill Belichick, too.