By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Michigan football offensive tackle enrollee Amir Herring had nothing but high praise for sophomore running back Donovan Edwards before the team suited up against wide receiver Quentin Johnston and the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl, MLive sports reporter Ryan Zuke wrote in a Thursday report.

“Donovan is an athlete that you call a unicorn,” Herring told MLive at his signing ceremony Dec. 21. “You just don’t see a lot of them made. It seems like he was made in a lab with the combination of speed, power, agility, balance, vision. Just seeing him develop as a player, some of the things in practice I seen, I didn’t even see NFL guys do some of that stuff.”’

Donovan Edwards’s production exploded from his freshman year as he racked up 872 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 117 attempts. He rushed for a season-high 216 yards and earned two touchdowns against a rival in the Ohio State Buckeyes before earning 185 more against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan head coach John Harbaugh described the sophomore as a player who “comes alive during big games,” a point Amir Herring made sure to echo after Donovan Edwards helped push the Wolverines to a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“He just lives for the big moments,” Herring said. “He puts himself in those positions to win. When his name is called, he is going to capitalize to the fullest. That is how Donovan has always been. He is a playmaker and a big-play guy. You give him space, he is going to take it the distance.”

Both Michigan and TCU will have the opportunity to move on to the National Championship when they kick off in the Fiesta Bowl at 3 p.m. CST on Saturday at State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.