Jim Harbaugh has his sights set on the Lombardi Trophy

Life in Los Angeles hasn't been easy for the Chargers. Since leaving behind San Diego, their home since 1961, ahead of the 2017 NFL season, the Chargers have made just two postseason appearances, and won only a single playoff game in that time. Given the success of Los Angeles' other team, the Rams, who won a Super Bowl in 2022, the Chargers have mostly been an afterthought in LA. That should all change now that Jim Harbaugh is in town.

Fresh off of winning a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh took the opportunity to make the jump back to the NFL, and back to California, after a four-year stint as the San Francisco 49ers head coach from 2011 to 2014. With his younger brother John Harbaugh leading the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game and NFL Today on-site in Baltimore, Jim took the opportunity to stop by the CBS set and discuss what it was that pushed him back to the NFL.

“I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too. There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football.” – Jim Harbaugh on leaving Michigan for the @Chargers pic.twitter.com/Gbc9U1ysvq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

If Jim Harbaugh were to eventually lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a Super Bowl victory — the first franchise's history — and hoist that Lombardi Trophy, he would become only the fourth coach in football history to win both a National Championship at the college level and a Super Bowl, joining Jimmy Johnson (Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys), Barry Switzer (Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys), and Pete Carroll (USC Trojans and Seattle Seahawks) in the very exclusive club.

It won't be an easy task though. The Chargers are in salary cap hell and don't have an overwhelming number of young blue chippers on their roster. One thing Jim Harbaugh does have is a star quarterback in Justin Herbert, who Harbaugh shared that he has met with, and was even “a little starstruck” by.

Despite the deep hole he seems to be starting from, Jim Harbaugh proved at Michigan, at Stanford, and with the San Francisco 49ers, that he can quickly turn a program around and turn them into a title contender.