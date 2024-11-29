As Michigan prepares for what might just be the most important game left on their 2024 schedule, a Week 14 showdown against Ohio State at “The Horseshoe,” the Wolverines have been hit with some disappointing news on star tight end Colston Loveland, who left the field last week against Northwestern and has been limited all week in practice.

Taking to social media to share his sourced reporting on the premier tight end talent, ESPN Senior Writer Pete Thamel noted that there is growing pessimism that Loveland will turn a corner.

“Sources: There's increasing pessimism about the availability of Michigan TE Colston Loveland for the game at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday,” Thamel wrote on social media. “He did not play in the second half of the Northwestern game with an undisclosed injury and has been limited all week in practice.”

Should Michigan be without Loveland, their leading receiver on the year, in Week 14, they will have to turn to Cologne, Germany-born junior tight end Marlin Klein, who has caught nine balls for 88 yards for the Wolverines in 2024. While he hasn't produced nearly as much for Michigan as Loveland, who had more than 88 yards in just the team's loss to Oregon, Klein did have three catches for 43 yards against Arkansas State and caught one ball for eight yards against Northwestern last week.

Can Michigan overcome Loveland's absence? Will Davis Warren be able to connect with his other receiver and make “The Game” a game, potentially playing spoiler to an Ohio State team that currently sits at 10-1 as the number two team in the nation? Or will this just be another disappointment for the Wolverines in Sherrone Moore as head coach, as if his reign taking over for Jim Harbaugh could be off to any rockier a start? Fans will find out on Saturday when the proverbial rubber hits the road.