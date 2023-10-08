The Michigan football team led Minnesota 10-0 early in the first quarter in Minneapolis in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. The Golden Gophers were expected to struggle mightily on defense against a top tier Wolverines offense, but Coach Jim Harbaugh's team scored in a different way than first expected.

Coming into the game Michigan running back Donovan Edwards shared his thoughts on his relatively slow start. A sophomore phenom in the defensive backfield got a positive injury update from the training room prior to Saturday night's Twin Cities matchup.

As the game began to unfold, Michigan football star cornerback Will Johnson channeled former Wolverines Heisman defender Charles Woodson on an impressive pick-six along the sidelines against Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Pick 6 from one of the best Corners in the country, Will Johnson🤯 pic.twitter.com/s4PsVxTQRc — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 7, 2023

Michigan got a field goal to make it 10-0 after driving into Gophers territory shortly after as Minnesota put itself in a deep hole (pun intended) early in the game. The Gophers came in as 18.5-point underdogs against Harbaugh's national title contending squad.

Johnson celebrated with fellow Michigan football star J.J. McCarthy on the sidelines after the play.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Will Johnson rocking the Turnover Buffs pic.twitter.com/OwKK7ylM9C — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 7, 2023

Running back Blake Corum led the Wolverines with 14 yards in the half while graduate student wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, the hero of last year's victory over Ohio State in Columbus, had 20 yards receiving early in the game.

Michigan football's defense was set to take on running back Darius Taylor and the Golden Gophers' strong rushing attack, which had previously been led by injured star Mohamed Ibrahim. Jesse Minter's unit gave up a few outside runs but held Minnesota to a field goal that made the score 10-3, still in the first quarter.

Michigan football is tied for first place in the Big Ten East with an undefeated record.