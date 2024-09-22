Michigan football gave the USC Trojans a rude welcome to the Big Ten on Saturday. However, those handling the video board at Michigan Stadium needed some work on their attempt to troll Lincoln Riley and the Trojans during the marquee showdown between the historic programs.

A message was put up on the stadium's video board to hype up the fans while trolling Riley, and it read: “LINCOLN RILEY THINKS YOUR QUIET.”

That must have every English major in Ann Arbor cringing a bit.

Fortunately, the glaring mistake was noticed and fixed.

What mattered for Michigan football fans more was the Wolverines' victory over Riley's squad.

The Wolverines, coming off a 28-18 win at home over the Arkansas Red Wolves in Week 3, leaned on their powerful rushing attack to take down the Trojans, 27-24. Michigan football manufactured all but 32 of their total yards on the ground. The Wolverines run the ball for 290 rushing yards on 46 attempts.

Senior running back Kalel Mullings lit up USC's defense for 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including one that put Michigan ahead for good late in the fourth quarter. Donovan Edwards also added to Michigan's relentless attack on the ground, as he picked up 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

As for Riley and his Trojans, the program's first conference game as a member of the Big Ten simply didn't go in their favor, in large part because they were unable to keep Michigan from going off with big plays, such as Mullings's 53-yard touchdown run in the first period and his 63-yard outburst in the fourth quarter that led to the Wolverines' game-winning score.

For what it's worth, USC quarterback Miller Moss went 28-of-51 for 283 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Coming up next for the Wolverines, who are now 3-1 overall in the 2024 college football season thus far, is a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27.