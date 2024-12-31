Michigan football had to change quarterbacks in its bowl game against Alabama Tuesday. Davis Warren got hurt and was replaced by Alex Orji, per the Detroit Free Press.

Warren seemed to suffer a right leg injury during the ReliaQuest Bowl. The quarterback was helped off the field by medical personnel for the Wolverines.

Orji actually entered his name into the transfer portal, but still played in the game for Michigan football. It's a testament to the Wild West that is the college football calendar these days. The bowl game is clearly an opportunity for Orji to showcase his talents to possible schools.

Michigan and Alabama are playing at time of writing.

Davis Warren played sparingly for Michigan this year

Warren had an inconsistent season for Michigan football. The quarterback appeared in eight regular season games, including the final contest with Ohio State. Michigan won that game, and Warren threw for 62 yards in that contest.

The quarterback, who played behind J.J. McCarthy in 2023, has six touchdown passes this year before the bowl game. He's thrown for 1,126 yards but threw nine interceptions. He played very rarely for Michigan in the years before the 2024 season.

Before the injury, Warren completed 9 of his 12 passes against Alabama for 73 yards and a touchdown. He has played for Michigan since 2022, and won a national championship as a backup last season.

Michigan football is in their first full season under coach Sherrone Moore. Moore served as interim coach for parts of the 2023 season, while Jim Harbaugh served a suspension. Michigan won the national championship during the 2023 campaign.

The school is under NCAA investigation, and Moore faces possible penalties. That investigation didn't stop the school from having a successful season with the new coach, although the Wolverines didn't win as many games as they had in recent years.

Alabama is 9-3 on the year before the ReliaQuest Bowl, while Michigan is 7-5.