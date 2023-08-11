During the Michigan football season in 2022, Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards retweeted something on Twitter from Kanye West that was antisemitic. West has lost a lot of supporters in recent years due to his numerous antisemitic comments. Edwards took the retweet away quickly once he began receiving backlash, and now, nearly 10 months later, he explained the incident to the press.

The tweet that Donovan Edwards retweeted read “Jewish people will literally tell you they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”

“I can explain for myself, in that context, I feel like nobody listened to what Kanye West said,” Edwards said according to an article from MSN.com. “And what Kanye West said is that people who are the higher-ups, we all know who the higher-ups are, it's like Coach Harbaugh to us. He's the higher-up and what he says goes.”

Donovan Edwards is from West Bloomfield, Michigan, an area with a high Jewish population, much like a lot of SE Michigan. He made it very clear that he has no hate for anyone in his body.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don't have any type of hatred, I don't disgrace anyone,” Edwards said. “I have love for everybody, all people. Black, white, Puerto Rican, Dominican Republic, I don't care, because everybody is god's children in the eyes of god.”

Edwards went on to continue explaining his thought process in the situation, and discussed how he viewed the tweet.

“Black people are getting diminished,” Edwards said. “We're looking at celebrities and they're telling us this and that and we're listening to the rap lyrics.”

After the incident, Jim Harbaugh announced that he would be taking the Michigan football team to the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, MI. All players and staff members attended the trip.