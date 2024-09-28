Michigan football is getting a huge addition when they play Minnesota on Saturday. Tight end Colston Loveland is expected to play for the Wolverines on Saturday, per CBS Sports. Loveland missed the team's last game due to an injury.

The Michigan tight end has 19 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He's a big target for Michigan, as he clocks in at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds.

The Wolverines are looking to erase the pain from an early season loss to Texas in Week 2. Michigan football is favored to do well in the Big Ten Conference this season, and could really use a win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Michigan is still looking for answers on offense

The Wolverines are not as strong on offense as they were last season, but that is to be expected. Michigan football no longer has J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson or Blake Corum. There are a lot of new faces in the unit for the Wolverines. Even the head coach is new, as Sherrone Moore is now guiding the team.

That new mix of offensive players is taking some time to gel. Michigan has struggled to score at times this season. The Wolverines managed just 30 points against Fresno State, then 12 against Texas. The Wolverines got a big victory over USC in Week 4, but scored just 27 points in that game.

Loveland certainly helps the squad. The tight end had 8 receptions in each of the team's games against Fresno State and Texas, so he's targeted a lot. A shoulder injury kept him out of the USC game, but Wolverines fans are happy to hear he's back for the Minnesota contest.

Michigan football is striving for a fourth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. The journey isn't easy for the team this year. Along with all the new faces on the sidelines, Michigan is facing possible NCAA punishment over a sign-stealing scandal that has dogged the program.

Michigan and Minnesota play Saturday at 12:00 Eastern. The Wolverines are 3-1, while the Golden Gophers enter the contest with a 2-2 record.