For just the second time since the year 2000, Indiana has beaten Michigan in football. The No. 8-ranked Hoosiers took out the defending national champions at home in Week 11, frustrating Wolverines fans with the way their team faltered down the stretch.

Fan frustration was centered around the coaching staff as a whole, but centered on coordinators Kirk Campbell and Don ‘Wink' Martindale. Eventually, criticism even reached head coach Sherrone Moore, who was beloved by the fanbase during its national championship-winning season.

“Michigan cannot have this level of incompetence at HC,” one fan tweeted. “First with the lack of QB and WR recruitment and then in-game all season has been abysmal. Defense stepped up today but Sherrone's unit once again did not.”

“Kirk Campbell should not be employed on Monday,” another fan wrote.

“How is Kirk Campbell not fired yet?” a fan commented. “He's horrible.”

With Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL over the summer, 2024 has marked the first year of former Moore's tenure. Fans were excited about the hire at first, given Moore's contributions to the national championship, but have grown frustrated with him over the course of the season.

Criticism of Moore began in the offseason when the new head coach did not bring in a quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy. Michigan has struggled with subpar quarterback play all season, with Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle all seeing the field and subsequently getting benched.

Michigan face must-win game in Week 12

At this point in the season, it is completely out of the question for Michigan to defend their national title in January. It is not even a guarantee that they will qualify for a postseason bowl game, as they must win their next outing to do so.

With two games left in the year, Michigan faced Northwestern in Week 12 before ending the year in Columbus against Ohio State. It would appear unlikely that the Wolverines continue their recent dominance against Ohio State, making their next game against Northwestern a must-win in order to qualify for bowl eligibility.