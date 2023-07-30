The Michigan football team has had an exciting and at times tumultuous offseason. Recently, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of much controversy over a pending suspension involving the purchase of a burger for a recruit and Harbaugh allegedly not being forthcoming about it.

The former Indianapolis Colts QB and longtime Michigan man Harbaugh broke his silence on ‘Burger Gate' recently. Stars from the Michigan football program reacted strongly to the Harbaugh news as the reality has sunk in that they may be missing their coach for at least the first four games of the 2023 NCAA football season.

Now, Harbaugh's attorney Tom Mars is taking aim at the NCAA over their pending suspension. Mars took a jab at the NCAA on Twitter, reacting to a Michigan fan page's post and upping the ante with a DoorDash-related jab at regulators.

As the season opener against the East Carolina Pirates in the Big House draws closer, Michigan football players have done their best to stay strong while not giving their rivals too much bulletin board material.

Blake Corum, a 2022 Heisman favorite before a season-ending injury against Illinois in the team's second-to-last regular season game, dropped a truth bomb on Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day's recent scheduling comments. Harbaugh and Day have publicly disagreed about possible changes to ‘The Game' and its future scheduling situation as well.

Meanwhile, Michigan football fans have taken to social media, decrying the NCAA's allegedly harsh treatment of Harbaugh and comparing the situation to former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic violence accusations regarding former assistant coach Zach Smith.

With months to go until the showdown in Ann Arbor this year, expectations are reaching a boiling point.

For now, Michigan is doing its best to get through the Harbaugh situation in hopes of coming out firing in September 2's home opener.