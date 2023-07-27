There have been reports that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for four games this upcoming season due to recruiting violations, and Michigan football players Kris Jenkins and Blake Corum commented on that possibility at Big Ten media days on Thursday.

Michigan defensive end Kris Jenkins said that Jim Harbaugh not being there would “hurt our hearts,” via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. He also said “If he's not there in person, and he's definitely going to be there in spirit for sure. We're going to represent that and play the way he's made us.”

Running back Blake Corum said that Harbaugh being suspended could “light a fire” under he and the team, according to Clayton Sayfie of on3.com.

Michigan's first four games of the season are against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, all at home. If the suspension is four games, Harbaugh would return for Michigan's first road game of the season on the road against Nebraska on Sept. 30.

Even without Harbaugh on the sideline, Michigan should be expected to win each of those four games. Rutgers is the only conference opponent, but Michigan just attracts more talent to their program as things stand.

Harbaugh would be back for the most important games of the season. After the game against Nebraska, there are key matchups against Minnesota and Indiana before a rivalry game against Michigan State. The Wolverines close out the season with Purdue at home, Penn State on the road, Maryland on the road and the usual regular season finale against Ohio State, this time with it being a home game.

It will be intriguing to see if Michigan can deal with Harbaugh potentially being suspended for the first four games.