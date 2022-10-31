Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation

Jim Harbaugh did not hesitate to make it known how he felt about the wild brawl that ensued at the end of the Michigan State-Michigan game. The night of the scuffle, Harbaugh said that the Wolverines players were “assaulted.”

On Monday, The Michigan football coach called the Spartans’ acts “sickening” while calling for criminal charges against the players responsible. But Harbaugh also had strong words for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.

Per Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com, Harbaugh called out Tucker following the wild altercation.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has not reached out to him since the altercation. Harbaugh then added that he “won’t accept any excuses”, saying that an apology from the Spartans coach won’t be good enough.

It’s clear that Jim Harbaugh is still incensed about the fact that Michigan State players attacked two of his players after the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over the Spartans. And no one can blame him.

There’s simply no place in the game for the way the Michigan State football players acted in the tunnel after the contest. Whether Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker are ever able to see eye-to-eye after this issue is unclear.

One thing is for sure, though. The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry already one of the most heated in the Big Ten, won’t be cooling off anytime soon after this incident.

As if Jim Harbaugh and company, who had been struggling against Tucker and the Spartans, needed any more motivation to beat their rivals.

They certainly have it in spades now.