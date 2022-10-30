Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker speaks out after Spartans players filmed beating Michigan player

Rivalry games in college football are always a treat to watch. Unfortunately, the classic football match between Michigan and Michigan State ended with a horrible incident. After the game, a video of Spartans players beating up a Wolverines player went viral on Twitter. It was an ugly show of unsportsmanlike conduct that disappointed many fans.

After that video went viral, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker addressed the situation on Twitter. The head coach strongly condemned the actions of his players, calling their actions inexcusable. In a follow-up tweet, Tucker said that the organization will also look into the incident and cooperate with law enforcement.

“As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.”

Tensions were certainly at a boiling point towards the end of the Michigan-Michigan State football game. The Wolverines were already up a considerable amount against the Spartans. Despite their big lead, Michigan didn’t run out the clock, angering Michigan State fans. It’s possible that the players filmed took out their frustrations in violent fashion.

As Tucker said in his statement, there’s simply no excuse for this kind of behavior. Physical violence is never the answer, even though you’re frustrated. Suspensions and/or legal actions could potentially be filed against the Michigan State football players filmed in this incident. Was it worth it ganging up on one player? Definitely not.