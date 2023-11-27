Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh opens up about the injury Zak Zinter sustained during the game against Ohio State.

Michigan football took down Ohio State and is looking like a playoff team this season. However, they lost star offensive lineman, Zak Zinter to injury. Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh weighs in on Zinter's situation.

The injury Zinter sustained was a broken leg, which is less than ideal. He's going to miss a ton of time. However, Jim Harbaugh is more than confident that Zak Zinter will make a full recovery, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The Wolverines head coach called it the “best-worst case scenario.”

“After watching Saturday's win, Harbaugh went to a local hospital to visit with offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken fibula and tibia in the game and underwent surgery Saturday night. The coach commended Zinter's toughness in dealing with the injury, which he described as ‘the best worst-case scenario.'”

It's not clear when Zinter will be fully healed, but reports indicate he'll make a full recovery. That's great news for someone who is deemed a potential top prospect for the NFL. With that said, this broken leg could deter him from entering the NFL Draft. Either way, Jim Harbaugh remains optimistic about Zinter's injury.

But only time will tell. He's played an impact role for the Michigan football program since 2020. He's arguably the best offensive lineman on the roster as well. Losing him for the postseason hurts the Wolverines, but they do have a deep roster.

The Wolverines are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship. If Michigan football gets the win, they'll punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs. Also, they'll be happy to have Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines.