When the new College Football Playoff rankings release, Georgia should remain No. 1, even after Michigan football's win over Ohio State.

After weeks, if not months, worth of buildup to “The Game” between No. 3 Michigan football and No. 2 Ohio State, the result ended with the Wolverines victorious and headed to the Big Ten Championship Game. The win now gives Michigan the best win of any team this season, which should, for sure, move them up in the College Football Playoff rankings. But it shouldn't be enough to move them past Georgia for the No. 1 ranking.

Michigan football had a two game season

Michigan came into the 2023 college football season ranked No. 2 in the country in the AP poll. Quickly and effectively, the Wolverines rattled off nine wins by an average score of 40-6. While that can't be underscored due to a team that is seemingly full of NFL talent, the fact of the matter is that not a single one of their opponents was ranked or has been ranked since, with only two holding a winning record.

Michigan football's season didn't truly begin until they faced Penn State on Nov. 11, who were then ranked No. 10 in the rankings and are currently No. 11. That would be interim head coach Sherrone Moore's first game taking over for a suspended Jim Harbaugh due to the Big Ten's decision to keep him off the sideline amid sign-stealing allegations.

A 24-15 result mainly by a heavy rushing attack and stingy defense made quick work of the Nittany Lions. That was followed by a trip to face Maryland in which the Wolverines most likely were looking ahead to facing their long-time rival the next week. Michigan walked out of SECU Stadium in College Park with their 1,000th win in program history, though just by seven points.

Georgia football has better resume overall than Michigan due to conference

Michigan all but sealed their College Football Playoff top-4 ranking in a de facto elimination game against Ohio State on Saturday. In a game in which they never trailed, beating the No. 2 team in the country, they should, at the very least, be taking the second spot for themselves. It's doubtful, however, that Michigan would jump Georgia for No. 1, simply for the fact that the Bulldogs have a better overall resume.

Georgia faced four ranked opponents this year who were all within the top-20 at the time. Depending on how Tuesday's rankings fallout, three of those opponents are still ranked in the top-25, with only Kentucky falling out of the rankings weeks ago. Current No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 9 Missouri, however, could both be ranked in the top-10 this week.

Georgia football at the beginning of the season faced much of the schedule challenges that Michigan did, in that they played no one of real merit. They began their season by playing one FCS team and two Group of Five teams within the first month. Though they did struggle once they entered SEC play when facing South Carolina and Auburn, they still walked out with a win by a touchdown or better in both.

Ultimately, though, it's Georgia's ranked opponents coupled with their conference home that will keep them at No. 1. The SEC conference schedule holds more weight and value compared to Michigan's Big Ten one. Even in a down year for the SEC, the talent was spread farther out across the conference than that it was in the top-heavy Big Ten. Last week's CFP rankings had six ranked teams in the SEC, while the Big Ten had four. Plus, historically speaking, the SEC will always be the most highly regarded conference in the country, winning the last four national titles.

Michigan will rightfully be placed at No. 2, replacing their arch-rival's position with a chance yet again to play for the Big Ten Championship this weekend.