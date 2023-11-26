Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz is reacting to the Ohio State football team losing for the third straight year to Michigan.

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz is reacting to Ohio State and Ryan Day losing for the third year in a row to Michigan. Notre Dame's legendary coach Holtz doesn't imagine it's been too pleasant for the Buckeyes football program. Lou Holtz spoke to his former television colleague Mark May about the game.

Hey @OhioState curious what Lou Holtz thinks of Ryan Day losing to MIchigan 3 years straight? @mark_may had to ask pic.twitter.com/XpRTGlJTzA — Joey Hardy (@ProducerJoey95) November 26, 2023

Michigan defeated Ohio State 30-24 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with a solid chance to get to the College Football Playoff. For the third year in a row, Ohio State had to watch as Michigan celebrated a victory. It stings even more this year most likely, because Michigan won without head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh was serving a suspension from the Big Ten conference as the NCAA probes whether Michigan football engaged in sign-stealing from other schools. Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore won the game for Michigan, and finished undefeated at 3-0 as coach while Harbaugh sat out.

Ohio State finished the regular season at 11-1, and is denied a spot in the Big Ten championship game. The team still has a chance, however, to make the College Football Playoff due to their record and ranking. It will be interesting to see how the chips fall as the Buckeyes are certainly not out of the playoff picture just yet. They do need help however, from other teams in other conferences to sneak in the playoff.

Ohio State also has something else to hang their hat on when it comes to Lou Holtz. Ohio State did beat Holtz's Notre Dame team this season, in one of the best games in all of college football this year. So if Ryan Day and Lou Holtz were to meet up at a bar randomly this off-season, Holtz will hopefully pick up the tab.