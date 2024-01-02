Jim Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy celebrate the Wolverines' win in style.

The Michigan football program pulled off a thrilling Rose Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Wolverines' 27-20 victory granted them a trip to the College Football Playoff finale. Thus, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan QB JJ McCarthy shared an epic moment celebrating after the game.

Jim Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy were prepared for the Wolverines' big moment against Alabama

McCarthy stood in the middle of the field talking to reporters after the Wolverines' clutch win. Then, Coach Harbaugh stormed the circle to share a special moment with the star QB, per Reddit CFB:

The duo's handshake was a cool scene to see, especially considering what their team has been through.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football squad have endured endless adversity during the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines are accused of stealing opposing teams' strategy signals amid other scouting allegations. As a result, Harbaugh was suspended for the last part of the regular season.

Despite the struggles and notoriety, Michigan has gone undefeated, winning every game of the 23-24 season so far. Test after test, the Wolverines have triumphed and pushed through. Michigan's resilient spirit shined in the Rose Bowl victory over Alabama.

JJ McCarthy fearlessly led Michigan's offense, throwing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, Senior running back Blake Corum ran for 83 yards on the night. Most importantly, Corum scored a vital TD in overtime that gave Michigan its final lead of the game.

The Wolverines will now prepare to face the winner of the Texas-Washington game in the College Football Playoff Championship. Surely, Jim Harbaugh is proud of his team's accomplishments in the year. They need to pass one final test before they can breathe easily.