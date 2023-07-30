Now that Michigan has reversed its long losing streak against Ohio State, there are few things that Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to talk about more than the rivalry between the two Big Ten powerhouses.

Michigan has beaten Ohio State in back-to-back years, and last year's triumph was delivered at Ohio Stadium. Harbaugh has credited the recent success to the amount of work and preparation he and his staff have done, along with the exceptional play of the Michigan athletes. Much of the work has come in the small details.

Prior to the last two years, Ohio State had beaten Michigan in 15 of the previous 16 games between the 2 teams.

“Lot of little — a lot of things. A lot of little things that people think are minutiae. It’s really 1,000 little things. It’s the work. We always — if you ever analyzed it and took it apart you’d understand that it’s the work, the compiled work,” Harbaugh said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michigan has recorded a 25-3 record overall during the past 2 years, and much of their overall success has been the result of a dominant offensive line in addition to a voracious defense that has been keyed by big plays.

Michigan has outscored the Buckeyes by an 87-50 margin. Jim Harbaugh's powerful offensive line came up huge in the 2021 victory at Michigan Stadium, while the team made a series of big plays in 2022 at Ohio Stadium to key the upset.

Michigan and Ohio State are once again expected to have powerful teams that should find themselves at the top of the Big Ten this season. The two teams will meet once again in the final regular-season game of the conference schedule.