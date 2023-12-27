Not even Jim Harbaugh was safe from the comedic wrath of The Simpsons.

No one is safe from the comedic wrath of The Simpsons. Even Jim Harbaugh and the JJ McCarthy-led Michigan football program were not safe. The show made fun of the recent sign-stealing scandal that had a lot of teams in the nation raising their eyebrows. All of the facts continue to be under investigation by the NCAA. But, that did not stop Bart Simpson from making fun of the situation, via FOX.

And Bart Simpson is now teaching "Intro to Cheating 101" at the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance. pic.twitter.com/2rH626QPso — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Bart Simpson was teaching at the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance. This took a jab at how the Michigan football program had been sending scouts across the nation which got them largely accused of being unfair to other rival schools. The Simpsons would then make the character teach “Intro to Cheating 101.”

This controversy has prevented the Michigan football program from gaining respect. Coaches like Ryan Walters have shown their disdain for the Wolverines' actions after games. Some even went out to publicly condemn it. These allegations are huge but Harbaugh has remained tight-lipped about it and denied all of the accusations thrown at the team.

There have been steps taken to discipline the team. Harbaugh was suspended from coaching the JJ McCarthy-led team in the last three games of the Michigan football squad's season campaign. Still, the team pulled through amid this adversity and finished the year without enduring any losses.

Before they have to worry about any other sanction being given out, their next concerns will be focused on football. Particularly, they will have to brave Alabama during the Rose Bowl.