The Los Angeles Dodgers have an unfathomable 14 pitchers on the injured list at the moment, ballooning the team’s IL payroll to $102 million. Sadly one of those pitchers, righty reliever Evan Phillips, is now done for the season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Phillips would undergo Tommy John surgery, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X. Phillips will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and could be out for the entirety of 2026 as well.

Phillips emerged as a bright spot when he landed with the Dodgers in 2021. He was masterful for LA in 2022, posting a 1.14 ERA, 0.762 WHIP, 11.0 K/9 and 353 ERA+ in 63 innings. The eighth-year veteran began working as the Dodgers’ closer the following season, saving 24 games for the team and he remained a key contributor out of the bullpen for LA in 2024.

Unfortunately, Phillips injured his shoulder during the Dodgers’ playoff run last season. The ailment, eventually determined to be a partially torn rotator cuff, forced Phillips to miss the World Series. He did, however, avoid surgery to repair the tear.

Although he began the season on the IL, Phillips recovered from the injury and rejoined the Dodgers’ bullpen in late April. He got off to a strong start, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings over seven appearances but by early May he landed on the IL once again.

With so many injuries to the pitching staff, the Dodgers decided to trade for Reds reliever Alexis Diaz. The team transferred Phillips to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move. Now, as LA prepares for a rematch of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees, Roberts announced the devastating news that Phillips’ season is over.

The Dodgers dropped another injury update on Friday as Mookie Betts is not in the lineup for the series opener against the Yankees. The former MVP stubbed his left toe after returning home from LA’s recent road trip. He was in too much pain to play Friday and is considered day-to-day as the team awaits X-ray results for the eight-time All-Star.