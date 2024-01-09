The Michigan quarterback will do anything to get an edge.

Michigan football is taking on Washington on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has been dreaming of this moment for his whole career, and his preparation has been intense, including changing the way he brushed his teeth leading up to the game, according to Holly Rowe of ESPN:

“When he gets up in the morning and brushes his teeth, he is a right-handed quarterback, he will brush his teeth with his left hand because it changes your neural patterns and it makes you have alpha brain waves,” said Rowe. “He will say to himself ‘I Love You, Man’ and picture himself with a Rose (from the Rose Bowl win) in his teeth. This week, he has pictured holding the national championship trophy.”

Sorry, did Holly Rowe just report that JJ McCarthy brushes his teeth with his left hand to activate Alpha brain waves… WHAT??? pic.twitter.com/LNxjlGFO2m — Hayden 🦚 (@HFulwood) January 9, 2024

Following Michigan football's Rose Bowl win over Alabama football, coach Jim Harbaugh made a bold statement by calling J.J. McCarthy the “greatest quarterback in University of Michigan college football history.”

The claim was met with a lot of push-back, with many pointing out that Tom Brady was once the quarterback at Michigan. However, even Brady agreed with Harbaugh, stating, “Go Blue!!! No Doubt!!!”

While Brady is of course the greatest NFL quarterback to come out of Michigan, he didn't really have the opportunity to be the best quarterback at Michigan. Brady had to work to beat out Drew Henson for the starting job. Once he earned it he had a successful college career, going 20-5 while completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 4,773 yards with 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has the best ever record for a Wolverines quarterback, going 26-1 record as a starter. Over his Michigan football career, McCarthy has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 6,086 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. McCarthy can secure that title with a national championship victory on Monday night.