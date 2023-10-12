The Michigan football team is currently ranked #2 in the country and they are undefeated so far this season. A big part of the Wolverines' success on the year is due to the elite play of quarterback JJ McCarthy. We are now halfway through the college football season, and McCarthy is currently the QBR leader in FBS. He has a rating of 93.6. McCarthy has game ratings of 99.2, 97.2, 97.1, 95.9, 92.0 and 9.5. No that is not a typo, McCarthy had a QBR of 9.5 in the Wolverines' week three game against Bowling Green. Even with that disastrous performance, the Michigan QB is still leading the nation in QBR.

In Michigan football's matchup with Bowling Green, JJ McCarthy finished 8-13 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. McCarthy hasn't thrown an interception in any other game this season. While it was a bad performance, it might've been a blessing in disguise.

“(The Bowling Green game) happening to him at that moment might have been the best thing that happened to him this season and going forward in his career,” Michigan football QB coach Kirk Campbell said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “NFL — all that stuff. I just thought it was a great learning experience for him in that moment.”

Kirk Campbell thinks that McCarthy might have been putting too much pressure on himself, and that could've led to some of those mistakes.

“Nobody in life is ever going to be perfect,” Campbell said. “And we talk about chasing perfection every single day — we want to do that. But if you hold yourself to that elite standard and you’re so disappointed when you don’t achieve it, it can be a hindrance to your production on the field. I just thought that he had so much pressure on himself that he was trying to just not throw an incompletion. To never throw an incompletion.”

Ever since that game, McCarthy has looked even better than he did leading up to that performance. He hasn't thrown an interception since, and he is playing with a ton of confidence. If he can continue to play at this level, Michigan is going to have a lot of success this season.