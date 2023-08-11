Michigan football is hoping to have one of the country's best offensive lines again in 2023, if not the best. Sherrone Moore's offensive unit will be led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who may be Michigan football's best signal caller in over a decade.

Blake Corum returns at running back, and had a fiery take that Michigan football fans will love. The All-B1G Ten caliber QB McCarthy shouted out his defensive line recently.

Now, McCarthy has moved on to talk about the offense yet again. This time, he focused on a position that hasn't received much attention among college football pundits or Wolverines fans themselves — the center position.

If training camp rumblings are any indication, Michigan football has a battle on its hands. Incumbent backup and former four-star prospect Greg Crippen is currently fighting it out with Stanford transfer Drake Nugent, who reportedly has an insane work ethic.

Both players are strong, well-built, and punishing in the running game. How they respond in protecting McCarthy this season, and calling out and diagnosing blitzes pre-snap, could determine how much playing time each of them receives.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McCarthy believes both players have a chance to succeed this season and raved about their talent, as well as the offensive line's talent, in comments published recently.

“It’s very hard to compare the last two years (offensive lines) because they were so great,” J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday.

“All I’m seeing when I look at that front five — it’s front five with the two tackles, and then you’ve got (Greg Crippen) and (Drake Nugent) going after it — it’s just so much talent. So much opportunity to be great up front once again; so, very excited to see how it plays out.”