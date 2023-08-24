The 2022 Michigan football team had a lot of success. They finished the regular season 12-0, beat rival Ohio State football, won the Big Ten and made the college football playoff. Perhaps the biggest reason for the Wolverines success last season was the offensive line and the run game. The offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for best OL in college football, and a major piece to that OL was Olu Oluwatimi. Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia football and ended up winning the Rimington Award for the best center in college football. He is now in the NFL, but Michigan may have struck gold in the transfer portal yet again.

Michigan football's center in 2023 will be Drake Nugent, a transfer from Stanford football. Nugent was one of the best centers in college football last year, and it sounds like he has the potential to give Michigan another Rimington Award based on what his teammates are saying.

“Oh yeah, he’s a dog,” Michigan football captain Kris Jenkins said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “He came in from day one, I like him. He’s a dog. From day one, he came in here as one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen. The dude is a complete freak of an athlete. He’s done stuff that had me and Coach Herb mouth agape. He’s the type of dude who will strain to finish. He’s definitely a huge football IQ guy, and basically, his work ethic is unbelievable. From day one, he walked in here and got everybody’s respect. He's quick, and he’s been a guy who’s been constantly trying to represent the block M in the best way possible. So you’re definitely going to see him tear it up, and I’m really excited for him because he deserves it.”

That is very high praise coming from a captain of the Michigan football team. With Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan on the OL this season, Michigan will have another Joe Moore Award in their sights.