Michigan football's Kris Jenkins speaks on people continuing to criticize the Wolverines in their sign-stealing scandal.

The Michigan football program has been dealing with some sort of scandal this entire season. Whether it's questions regarding their alleged sign-stealing activity or the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh with the team, the spotlight has been on Ann Arbor. Wolverines defensive tackle Kris Jenkins spoke on the constant hostility around the Michigan football program, explaining they're here to compete and win the National Title and no outside noise will deter their focus.

“For the most part, they just don't want to accept what's happening right now, pretty much, like how the season's been turning out for the most part,” said Jenkins, per Brett McMurphy at Action Network. “That's what we feel like. Time and time again, we proved everybody wrong time and time again, game after game after game after game. So, like we've been saying, we don't know how many more excuses everybody got, but I guess we'll see.”

Jenkins and the Michigan football team have their eyes on the prize. They be dealing with this scandal for the rest of the year, and even the rest of their lives if an astrict gets put next to their title, but either way, the Wolverines are fighting to hoist up the trophy. They're undoubtedly a talented team and may have the deepest roster in the country, but there are still people wondering whether they belong in the CFP National Title game.

“When we hear everybody's like, ‘cheating this, cheating that,' we're like, OK. I don't know. Nothing else we can do besides just keep doing our job and keep winning. Prove everybody wrong,” said Jenkins.