Who's the next Michigan football head coach?

The Jim Harbaugh era in Michigan football history is now over. They had an undefeated season with JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum. A College Football Playoff National Championship topped it all off in such an astonishing fashion. Now, their head honcho is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers. This makes people like Sherrin Moore, Lance Leipold, and Chris Klieman the top candidates to take over the Wolverines' head coaching post in their mission to dominate the Big Ten Conference.

Pete Thamel of ESPN outlined big names who are in the mix. Sherrone Moore is leading the list as he has previously run the Michigan football offense. Lance Leipold, Chris Klieman, and Dave Clawson are also in the mix after the decision to go to the Chargers was made. Other individuals who have also popped up are Matt Rhule from Nebraska and Luke Fickell.

Moore sounds like the safe bet if the Michigan football squad wants to keep contending without much of a rebuild. However, these other great minds are surely going to deliver as well.

It only took weeks after Jim Harbaugh won the national title to decide that he would be going back to the NFL. After all, there is not much more that he could want in the Michigan football program. Their run may have been shrouded with controversies. But, it still netted them the biggest honor in all of college football. Now, his move to the Chargers begs the question: who among the new candidates will get the Michigan football head coaching post?