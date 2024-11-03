ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the first time in 56 years, the Michigan football team will be a betting underdog against Indiana coming off their lopsided loss to Oregon. The two teams will meet in Week 11 in Bloomington as the No. 8-ranked Hoosiers look to continue their miraculous 9-0 season.

Indiana is not just a small betting favorite, as the Hoosiers open as a 14-point favorite over Michigan, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network pointed out. The Wolverines have been favored in the last 43 meetings between the two teams.

After a moderately encouraging 4-1 start to the year, Michigan has gone just 1-3 in their last four games. They are just 2-7 against the spread on the year after allowing a backdoor cover to Oregon in the waning seconds of Week 8.

Historically, Michigan has a significantly better football program than Indiana, but 2024 has been a different story. Michigan saw nearly its entire team leave for the NFL after winning the national championship in January, leading to a measly 5-4 record through nine games. The defending champions are just 1-3 against ranked opponents in 2024, including 0-2 against top-10 teams.

Michigan's lone win over a ranked opponent came in Week 4 when they took down USC, who entered the game at No. 11 in the AP poll. However, the win, in hindsight, is shaping up to be fool's gold, with the Trojans going just 2-5 since beating Utah State in Week 2. With three games remaining in the year, USC owns a 4-5 record and needs to win two more games to even be bowl-eligible.

Michigan enters Week 11 off crushing loss to Oregon

For the first time in 2024, Michigan will face its second top-10 opponent in as many weeks. The game against the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers will be the Wolverines' second leg of a brutal four-game stretch to end the year.

After losing to Oregon in Week 10, Michigan will end the season against Indiana, Northwestern and Ohio State. Northwestern is their only opponent in that stretch not ranked in the top 10. It will also likely be the only game Michigan — who needs one more win to qualify for a postseason bowl game — will be favored to take.

The Wolverines' recent loss to Oregon was their second game with Davis Warren back under center since Sherrone Moore benched the former walk-on in Week 3. Warren threw for just 164 yards and two touchdowns but did not turn the ball over for the second straight game. An overwhelming 69 percent of Warren's passing yards went to star tight end Colston Loveland.