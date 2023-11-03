Many coaches are pressuring the Big Ten to punish Michigan football, but Desmond Howard thinks the investigation should run its course.

The Michigan football team is currently ranked #3 in the country and they are 8-0 on the season, but that is the last thing that people are talking about regarding the program. The Wolverines are being investigated by the NCAA right now for alleged sign-stealing, and Connor Stalions has been suspended from the team for his role in the situation. NCAA investigations typically take a very long time, so it is extremely unlikely that they are able to punish Michigan this season. However, the Big Ten can issue punishments to the Wolverines, and coaches and athletic directors around the conference are now pressuring commissioner Tony Petitti to do so.

In recent weeks, the Big Ten has had calls with coaches and ADs across the conference, and many of them are looking for the Michigan football team to be punished right now. It seems unlikely that that would happen as there are just too many unknowns, and Michigan legend Desmond Howard doesn't agree with these coaches.

“I don’t understand the rush to judgment by some of the coaches in the conference,” Desmond Howard said on Get Up. “If the tables were turned? They would never want anybody to rush to judgment.”

Howard makes a good point. The NCAA is investigating the issue, and at the end of the day, there will be a fair conclusion reached. There's no point of rushing into anything.

It seems like Big Ten coaches are concerned about Michigan having an advantage going forward, but now that Stalions is gone and all teams are aware of what happened, that shouldn't be the case. After all, the Wolverines already played one game with that being the case, and they dominated just like they did in their past games.

No matter what happens, it's going to be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for Michigan. All eyes in the college football world will be on them each week. The Wolverines will return to action this weekend at home against Purdue.