The details of a football series between Michigan and Texas were revealed in a Tuesday tweet from The Athletic Reporter Bruce Feldman.

“Texas will visit to Ann Arbor in 2024 in a home-and-home with Michigan,” Feldman wrote. “The Wolverines will come to UT in 2027.”

Texas finished last season with an 8-5 overall record and a 6-3 record against conference opponents, earning statement wins against Oklahoma and then-No. 13-ranked Kansas State while taking a loss to then-No. 11 Oklahoma State and a 1-point defeat to then-No. 1 Alabama. They fell in a 27-20 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in late December, a game that saw quarterback Quinn Ewers throw for 369 yards and one touchdown on 47 total pass attempts.

“They did a nice job of extending drives,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said, via the Associated Press. “They had three straight drives of 16, 13 and 14 plays that resulted in 17 points.

“But in the end I was proud of our guys. They continued to battle; gave us a chance at the end. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Ewers was named Texas Football’s starting quarterback earlier this month, with Sarkisian telling reporters that was “pretty clear” Ewers is the team’s starter.

“I think it’s pretty clear to say, Quinn [Ewers] is our starting quarterback,” said Sarkisian.

Michigan ended the 2022 football season with an overall record of 13-1 and a 9-0 record against conference opponents, proving victorious over the Ohio State Buckeyes in late November and the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. The Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP Semifinal in late December. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns in the 51-45 loss at State Farm Stadium.

“There’s a lot of things that we could have done better,” said McCarthy, via the Associated Press. “But we’ll be back, and I promise that.”