Michigan RB coach Mike Hart’s message after scary health emergency during Indiana game

There are fewer scarier things in life than a sudden medical emergency. Many were worried about the condition of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after he fell to the ground following a seizure during the first quarter of their game against Indiana. Thankfully, Hart is in good condition, especially in the aftermath of the worrying sight of him being carted off field.

In a recent tweet by the official Michigan Football Twitter account, Mike Hart reassured the public that he was alright and that he was grateful for the outpour of prayers and support, some of which even came from those that didn’t know him personally.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity,” Hart wrote. “My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people. Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Per ESPN, in the immediate aftermath of Mike Hart’s fall, Michigan players paid their respects to their coach by clearing the bench and dropping to their knees, clearly wishing that the 36-year old coach isn’t faced with a life-threatening scenario. Before Hart left the field, he made a thumbs-up gesture to show everybody that he’ll be alright.

In addition, after Hart was brought to the hospital for evaluation, the RB coach recovered enough wherewithal to inform his team during halftime that he’s in a better state so as to quell any concerns the team may have had regarding his condition.

Some things are bigger than football, and Mike Hart’s well-being is one of those things. Hopefully he makes a full recovery before he gets greeted with a loud chorus of cheers from the crowd when he makes his return to the sidelines.