TAMPA, FL – The Michigan football team will finish their 2024 season on Tuesday as they will battle Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. This season hasn't gone to plan for the Wolverines as they finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, but the future looks bright for the 2025 season. Michigan has gotten some key guys back, and they are still waiting on some big decisions. One player that the Wolverines are hoping to get back is fullback Max Bredeson.

Max Bredeson sometimes doesn't get the credit he deserves because he is rarely the guy carrying the football, but he has been a major key to Michigan's success in recent years. If you look at a big play in the run game from recent seasons, you will likely see Bredeson in the trenches paving the way for his backs.

It's unclear right now if the Michigan football team will get Bredeson back next year. He hasn't made a decision yet, but the Wolverines would certainly love to have him return for another season.

“Yeah, he's the ultimate competitor, ultimate leader, everything you want in a captain and a guy you want on your team, as physical of a player in college football I would say, and he's everything you want from a leader on your team,” Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said in his ReliaQuest Bowl press conference. “He impacts our team not just on the field but off the field in huge ways and making sure the locker room is aligned in every single way. I just can't speak highly enough about that young man, and just excited for his future and making his determination, whatever he does.”

Once the ReliaQuest Bowl is over, we should hear a decision from Max Bredeson, and some other key Michigan football players, regarding the 2025 season.

Michigan and Alabama will kick off in the ReliaQuest Bowl from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida at noon ET on New Year's Eve, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Crimson Tide are currently favored by 14 points.