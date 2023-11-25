The Ohio State football team still has a chance at making the CFP despite losing a heartbreaker to Michigan.

The Ohio State football program just lost a heartbreaker to rival Michigan and their College Football Playoff hopes are in turmoil. However, not all hope is lost, as there is still a route for the Buckeyes to participate in the postseason.

To put it shortly, Ohio State is a long shot to make the playoffs. They need a lot to happen to regain their title hopes. So, with that in mind, although they need a lot of help, there's still a path for the Buckeyes to make the playoffs, according to Reddit College Football.

From the sounds of it, the Conference Championship games are going to be wildly important for the Ohio State football program.

“Ohio State is not completely out of the CFP and made it last year at 11-1. Their path is extremely narrow, there’s virtually no way they could pass the SEC Champ, Pac-12 Champ, or Michigan. A best case scenario is Georgia, Washington, Louisville, and OU/OKST all winning.”

The good news is that Georgia is shaping up to be the favorite entering the postseason. Meanwhile, Washington has looked like one of the best teams in the nation. However, the Huskies have to find a way to beat a red hot Oregon team who is seeking revenge.

Additionally, Louisville will be taking on FSU for the ACC Championship, and the Seminoles are the better team on paper. As mentioned before, it's s total long shot for the Ohio State football program to make the CFB. But there is a world where they make the postseason.