Sherrone Moore has found Michigan's new offensive coordinator.

The Michigan football team was absolutely loaded this past season, from players to coaches, and they ended up winning the national championship. However, the Wolverines are going to look much different next year. A lot of players are going to the NFL, and so is head coach Jim Harbaugh. Former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is now the head coach for Michigan, and he has his new OC now. Quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell is now the OC for the Wolverines.

Sherrone Moore has a lot to replace in terms of the Michigan football coaching staff. Harbaugh is bringing Jay Harbaugh and Jesse Minter to the NFL, plus he had to fill the OC void. Not everything is set in stone quite yet for the staff, but Kirk Campbell will be the offensive coordinator for the Wolverines.

“Michigan is expected to name Kirk Campbell as its new offensive coordinator, sources tell @247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a tweet. “Campbell was Michigan’s QB coach in 2023 and helped JJ McCarthy emerge as a potential first-round pick. Was also interim OC for the team’s win over ECU.”

This move doesn't come as a surprise to anyone as it definitely seems like Michigan wants to do most of its hiring from within. They already went with an internal hire for head coach, and Moore seems to want to keep that trend going. This staff has been together for awhile, and they just won a national title. It makes sense that they don't want to change up a bunch of things.

Next season is going to be a crucial one. Michigan football just won it all, but the road ahead couldn't be much more difficult for this team. They have lost their head coach, the majority of their starters and they have maybe the hardest schedule in college football next season. If the Wolverines want to stay on the mountaintop in college football, they have to have a good season, but it won't come easy.