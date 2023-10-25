Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum is one of the best players in all of college football. Corum recently joined the 7-Eleven Cleat Crew along with eight other college football stars. The Cleat Crew allows athletes to design their own cleats which are later auctioned off throughout the 2023 season in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Corum recently took some time to discuss joining the Cleat Crew in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. Additionally, the Michigan football star shared his thoughts on the Wolverines' 2023 season, Michigan's rivalry with Ohio State, playing for Jim Harbaugh, and more.

(Can see more information about the Cleat Crew on the 7-Eleven website)

Blake Corum joins the Cleat Crew

Joey Mistretta: So Blake, we will get started with the Cleat Crew. Obviously a lot of college football stars joined it this year, what made you specifically want to join the Cleat Crew?

Blake Corum: For me, any chance I get the opportunity to give back or just support the community in some way I try to… I try to do something in the community just to bring the community closer. But also just bring smiles and laughs to people's faces. So I do a turkey drive, backpack drives, I go out and hold camps. Just anything I can do to give back in the community I do. When I was presented with this opportunity to collab with Cleat Crew, it was a no-brainer for me. For me, it was like, ‘let's do it!' We're helping kids, we're putting smiles on people's faces, let's do it… Having the opportunity to work with Cleat Crew, like I said, was a no-brainer.

Mistretta: We're you in contact with any of the other guys who were doing it? Or was it more just your decision?

Blake Corum: I haven't talked to any of the other guys that are doing it. It was kind of just my decision. You know, when they presented the offer to me I didn't really have to think twice about it. It was, ‘alright, cool.' It's going to a better cause. You turn a lot of deals down cause a lot of companies they just want to do deals with you. But when they come to you with a deal that has a bigger cause behind it, it's like, of course I'm going to do that one. I'm definitely blessed that they reached out and I'm glad I'm able to wear these cleats.

Talking Michigan's championship chances, Ohio State rivalry

Mistretta: Let's talk a little football. Michigan, obviously, you guys are doing really well. What will it take for you guys to win the championship this year?

Blake Corum: Being a team captain, I tell my team all the time just be where your feet are. Just embrace each and every day. Don't take any day for granted, take advantage of it. And don't get big heads. We're winning, we're winning by a lot, but our toughest opponents are ahead of us. So really just day-to-day, week-to-week, game-to-game, just be who you are and stick together as a team and we shall come out victorious.

Mistretta: The rivalry with Ohio State is arguably, you know, probably gets the most attention in college football. How do you approach going into Ohio State games with all the energy, all the fans just going crazy?

Blake Corum: You treat that like we're playing Bowling Green. You treat that game like we're playing Michigan State or, you name it, one thing I try to preach to my team and I believe the other captains do as well, we treat each game whether it's Bowling Green or Ohio State, we treat it the same. We attack each week the same… approach the players the same because they're all good at the end of the day. You just know it's going to be a different level of athletes on the field but you treat it the same way.

The cool thing about the Ohio State game, I actually will be wearing the cleats in that game so that's going to be a special day. I'm excited to put the cleats on in warm-ups and show the world what I created.

Blake Corum describes his cleats

Mistretta: Are we going to see those cleats in any playoff games potentially? Or maybe not?

Blake Corum: We will see. But they will definitely be at the big game. I'll have them with me… whether that be Big Ten championship, College Football Playoffs, they will be with me. I'm super excited about that. With these cleats, what I've done with these cleats is something really special. I have my own personal BC2 logo on it. That's really cool. I teamed up with the Shoe Surgeon, he was able to create some real nifty cleats for me.

I went with like a sky blue base color. There's some black mixed in with it. There's a lot of different things going on, there's a green on button which I thought was pretty cool. The logo is everywhere, my number is everywhere. Obviously the 7-Eleven logo is on it as well. There's a caution tag painted on it because when I go against defenders they have to be cautious on what they are getting into. There's a lot going on, so you know, I'm excited to wear these cleats… I'm excited to represent and wear these cleats at the Ohio State game which is on my birthday as well. So that's even better.

Mistretta: Have you always been a big, obviously not just cleats, but a big sneaker guy in general? Or is it more just the cleats?

Blake Corum: Honestly, I've never been a big sneaker guy… I'm not the type of guy to go out and spend a bunch of money on shoes or anything like that. I have a nice little collection, but I wouldn't call myself a sneaker-head. Some people have hundreds of shoes and that's just not me, you know. But I do love a nice pair of cleats, especially when designed the right way and have a good meaning to it. I definitely do love cleats.

Favorite player?

Mistretta: I wanted to ask you this. I've been following your career for a while, was there anyone that you looked up to in the NFL? Maybe a favorite NFL player or someone you kind of want to play like?

Blake Corum: I get asked this question a lot. I tell people, I used to watch a lot of Marshawn Lynch just ‘cuz I liked his mindset. But I have to go back into before my time a little bit with Barry Sanders. I watch him on YouTube all the time. I have his Pro Bowl jersey, I've gotten the chance to talk to him. I just like the way he played, how elusive he was. I get excited when I watch Barry because I see some of myself in him and hopefully one day, maybe I can be as good as Barry was.

In my opinion, he's the best running back to ever do it.

Mistretta: Yeah, I agree for sure. I gotta ask you about Deion Sanders and Colorado… just the impact on college football. Have you been able to, I know you are obviously playing as well so it's hard for you to pay attention, have you been able to really focus in on that? And what are your thoughts on that?

Blake Corum: I haven't watched too much… I really haven't watched many other teams to be honest. I kinda just focus on my team, I focus on my opponents and that's the Big Ten. I haven't really watched too much Colorado. I see they were doing really good and they've run into some challenges. I believe Coach Prime will get that together, give them a couple of years. But other than that I haven't really focused too much on that. I'm kind of only focused on my team, how I can better my team, how I can better myself, great things going on like this Cleat Crew.

Honestly, that's all that matters to me is my team, what's going on outside of football. One thing I want to mention is on November 24th, that's when you can bid for these cleats… November 24th the highest bidder will get these cleats and obviously all the funds go to Children's Miracle Network Hospital. It's a better cause… This will mean a lot not only to me, I would love you guys to have the cleats that I customized, but it means a lot to the kids. So November 24th, that's when the bid starts.

Playing for Jim Harbaugh

Mistretta: My last question, I don't want to get into any of the drama going on with (Jim) Harbaugh right now, but what are your thoughts on him as a coach? I know that a lot of the players seem to really like playing for Jim Harbaugh, just tell me about your thoughts on Jim.

Blake Corum: Playing for coach Harbaugh is great man. He's a players coach, he's someone that loves football. When I mean loves it, he sleeps it, eats it, breathes it. Anything with football, he's there. He's always trying to find ways to make his players better, put his players in the best position possible. Playing for him, going on my fourth year, has been everything that I expected and more. It's definitely been a blessing playing for coach.

I like the way he attacks each and everyday. You know what you're going to get from him, he's always been consistent. He's never really changed. It's been great playing for him for sure.