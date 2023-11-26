After Michigan survived Ohio State's final possession and Wolverines recorded 30-24 victory, fans stormed the field in memorable fashion

There is no such thing as a routine victory in the Ohio State-Michigan series. When the Wolverines saw the final seconds of their 30-24 triumph over the Buckeyes tick off the clock, their fans stormed the field in celebration.

This time-lapse of Michigan fans storming the field after their win over Ohio State is insane 🤯 (via @UMichAthletics)pic.twitter.com/0S1aU1RjNo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

It seemed like a majority of the 110,615 fans in attendance at Michigan Stadium found their way onto the field after the game. It may not have been that many in reality, but the time-lapse photo of the fans reacting to the victory is quite stunning.

The Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) have beaten the Buckeyes in three consecutive matchups. The two traditional rivals were playing for a spot in the Big Ten championship game December 2 against Iowa and for the chance to participate in the College Football Playoff. The win over Ohio State is likely to propel Michigan to to the No. 1 seed in the CFP.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) still has a chance to make the playoffs, but they will need help in order to get that opportunity.

Michigan earned the victory on the strength of its success in both the running game and the turnover battle. Blake Corum led the Wolverines with 22 carries for 88 yards with 2 TD runs, and Michigan had a 156-107 edge on the ground.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord threw 2 interceptions in the game, while Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kept a clean sheet. Neither team lost a fumble in the game, meaning Michigan had a 2-0 edge in turnovers.

Prior to Michigan's 3-game winning streak in the series, Ohio State had dominated the recent series results. The Buckeyes earned victories in 15 of the 16 previous matchups.