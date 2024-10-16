ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team has another important road game this weekend as they will be squaring off against #22 Illinois. The Wolverines were at Washington for their last game, and they suffered a 27-17 loss. Michigan is now 4-2 on the season, and if they want any chance of making the College Football Playoff, they probably need to win out.

In previous years, that second loss likely would've squashed any hopes of a College Football Playoff berth. However, with things expanded to 12 teams, the Michigan football team still has life. Defensive end TJ Guy talked about the pressure that the team is facing knowing that they can't afford another defeat.

“I would say we've definitely picked up the urgency in the building, but no panic,” TJ Guy said to the media on Tuesday night. “We still control our own destiny, we know what we need to do every week to be 1-0, and that's how we kind of look at it. One week season.”

The one week season for Michigan this week will be tough as Illinois has a good squad this year. They have just one loss on the season, and they won't be an easy out on their own turf.

“The quarterback is pretty mobile back there, he gets antsy when he feels pressure,” Guy said when he was asked about what he has seen from the Fighting Illini on film. “Good o-line. Good Big Ten team. They try to establish the run and things like that, physical. We gotta play a complete game.”

Michigan still has three ranked teams left on the schedule after this weekend, and two are in the top-five (Oregon and Ohio State). A win this weekend would be huge.

Michigan and Illinois will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Champaign at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on CBS. The Wolverines are currently favored by three points.