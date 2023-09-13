The Michigan football team is 2-0 so far this season after easy wins against East Carolina football and UNLV football to begin the season. One interesting thing about those games is that the Michigan offense has looked a little bit different so far this season. Last year, the Wolverines were one of the best teams in college football and they did their work on offense by running the football. Michigan has both running backs, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, back this season, but so far, the Wolverines are doing most of their damage through the air. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is also back this season, and he has been outstanding in Michigan football's first two games. Him and his wide receivers have been clicking, and another position group is excited for their time to shine: the tight ends.

AJ Barner transferred to the Michigan football program in the offseason from Indiana football, and him and Colston Loveland make for a very talented TE duo. However, right now, Barner feels like the TE group isn't being taken as seriously as they should be.

“I think we get plenty of love from the coaches and whatnot, but I think right now, yeah, we are underrated,” AJ Barner said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I think we have a lot to prove. I think for a guy like myself, I’ve kind of flown under the radar for a long time, and I think I’m ready to make a big impact. And I think the same with Colston (Loveland), same with Max (Bredeson), same with Hibby (Matthew Hibner), same with Marlin (Klein).”

Barner knows what this unit is capable of, and he knows that down the road this season, they will get their chance to make some noise.

“I think all those guys are ready to make a huge impact,” Barner continued. “And I think yeah, we have flown under the radar a little bit, but I think as the season continues to go on, we’re gonna make plays when the opportunities come, and we’re gonna continue to block extremely hard. Sometimes that doesn’t show up in the stat book, but when you turn on the tape, you’re gonna see that.”

Michigan is back in action this Saturday at home against Bowling Green football. Perhaps Barner and the tight ends will get a chance to make some big plays this weekend.